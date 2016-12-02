The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 2 December 2016 15:10 CET

In-form Aziz Tetteh signs contract extension with Polish giants Lech Poznan

Hugely talented Ghanaian midfielder Aziz Tetteh has signed a bumper contract extension with Polish giants Lech Poznan, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 26-year-old has been one of the star performers for the former Polish champions and his contract extension has come as a massive appraisal for his outstanding work since joining the club last season. he will now be with the club till the end of 2018/2019 season.

GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm that the deal sees him jump into the clubs high ranking earners and also scares off potential suitors who have noticed his influence and contribution since joining the Polish league from Platanias in Greece.

Tetteh joined Lech Poznan last season and was instrumental in their campaign though they failed to retain the league title they won the previous season.

This season, the Ghanaian midfielder has played in 15 league games and scored a goal from the middle of the Park.

By Rahman Osman 
Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Never mistake someone's magnanimity for his/her weakness.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img