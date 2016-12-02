In-form Aziz Tetteh signs contract extension with Polish giants Lech Poznan

Hugely talented Ghanaian midfielder Aziz Tetteh has signed a bumper contract extension with Polish giants Lech Poznan, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 26-year-old has been one of the star performers for the former Polish champions and his contract extension has come as a massive appraisal for his outstanding work since joining the club last season. he will now be with the club till the end of 2018/2019 season.

GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm that the deal sees him jump into the clubs high ranking earners and also scares off potential suitors who have noticed his influence and contribution since joining the Polish league from Platanias in Greece.

Tetteh joined Lech Poznan last season and was instrumental in their campaign though they failed to retain the league title they won the previous season.

This season, the Ghanaian midfielder has played in 15 league games and scored a goal from the middle of the Park.

By Rahman Osman

