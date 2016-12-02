Ex-Asante Kotoko Chief Opoku Nti hopeful team will excel in 2016/17 season

Former Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko Samuel Opoku Nti is confident the Porcupine Warriors will excel in the 2016/17 league season.

Opoku Nti's reign as Chief of the club was brought to an end last month with his successor being business mogul Dr. Kwame Kyei.

In three seasons, he guided Kotoko to win League title and Cup and is expecting the Kumasi-based club to win more under new administration when the new season kicks off.

'I hope they do well in the coming season, as you can see the players have been putting in their best and with the support by the fans I know they will do well.''

'Is not going to be easy because all the other teams are also very eager to do well, but I know Kotoko will excel.'

Kotoko continue their build up for the season after losing to Hearts of Oak in the semi-finals of the GHALCA G6 competition.

