The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 2 December 2016 11:25 CET

Ex-Asante Kotoko Chief Opoku Nti hopeful team will excel in 2016/17 season

Former Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko Samuel Opoku Nti is confident the Porcupine Warriors will excel in the 2016/17 league season.

Opoku Nti's reign as Chief of the club was brought to an end last month with his successor being business mogul Dr. Kwame Kyei.

In three seasons, he guided Kotoko to win League title and Cup and is expecting the Kumasi-based club to win more under new administration when the new season kicks off.

'I hope they do well in the coming season, as you can see the players have been putting in their best and with the support by the fans I know they will do well.''

'Is not going to be easy because all the other teams are also very eager to do well, but I know Kotoko will excel.'

Kotoko continue their build up for the season after losing to Hearts of Oak in the semi-finals of the GHALCA G6 competition.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Uknown adviser is better than a known adviser, and he who gives good advise is the God Almighty.
By: Simon Afrifa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img