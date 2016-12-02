AFCON 2017 hosts Gabon appoint Javier Clemente as head coach

Africa Cup of Nations hosts Gabon have appointed former Spain manager Jose Antonio Camacho as head coach.

The Gabon Football federation said in a statement on Friday and replaces former Portugal international Jorge Costa, who was sacked last month.

Clemente takes charge of the Panthers with just 43 days before the tournament kicks off.

The 61-year-old signed a two-year contract in Libreville.

Gabon play Guinea Bissau in the opening match of the Nations Cup on 14 January.

Camacho has not worked since he was fired as China coach in 2013.

He won 81 caps and played more than 400 games for Real Madrid in a glittering playing career before coaching at several top Spanish clubs, including Sevilla, Espanyol and Real. Camacho has also had two stints as coach of Benfica in Portugal.

