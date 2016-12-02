The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Bechem United keen on Turkey pre season tour

Bechem United are bent on leaving for Turkey for pre season with the uncertainty about the start of the Ghana Premier League. 

The Ghana FA Cup champions want to have the best of preparations for the domestic campaign and their debut in Africa.

Bechem United will represent Ghana in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup.

''Our pre season at Turkey is still on course. We will leave on 11 January 2017,'' club president  Kingsley Owusu Achiaw told Kumasi-based Angel FM.

