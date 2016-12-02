Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars set for showdown in G6 final

Hearts of Oak are the favourites for the G6 tournament title against Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians reached the final after dispatching rivals Asante Kotoko 6-5 on penalties in the semi-final.

Hearts have been boosted by the returning to training of duo Robin Gnagne and Richard Yamoah.

But Aduana, runners up in the maiden edition, are a side in top form after winning all matches in the competition.

They can rely Godfred Saka, Sampson Boampong, Bright Adjei and Elvis Opoku.

