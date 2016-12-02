2016 Africa Women Nations Cup: Black Queens coach determined to beat South Africa for bronze

Black Queens coach Yusif Basigi insists his side will do everything possible to beat South Africa for the bronze medal at the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations.

This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides in the history of the tournament with the Black Queens having won six times against Bayana Bayana's two.

Basigi's side were beaten 1-0 by hosts Cameroon in Tuesday's semi-final and South Africa, handled by Desiree Ellis, also lost by the same score to defending champions Nigeria.

"We failed in our mission to win the title and there is no way we will let the third elude us. We want it badly and will come out to fight hard for it,'' Basigi said.

