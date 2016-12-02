The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 2 December 2016 09:10 CET

Gent dealt injury blow as Ghanaian defender Nana Kwesi Asare picks up hamstring injury

Ghanaian defender Nana Kwesi Asare is expected out of action for a couple of days after suffering hamstring injury in Gent's Belgium League Cup games against Lokeren last Wednesday.

The left-wing back, who has been more than impressive this term, had to be replaced by Kenny Seif  in the second half of the game picking up knock.

The 28-year-old will undergo further checks today to ascertain the extent of the injury.

He is unlikely to feature in League match against Westelo on Saturday.

Nana Kwesi Asare has scored once in 11 appearances for the Belgium Champions this season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Perfection has never been the requirement for greatness.
By: ATTAH LARTEY, NEW YO
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img