Gent dealt injury blow as Ghanaian defender Nana Kwesi Asare picks up hamstring injury

Ghanaian defender Nana Kwesi Asare is expected out of action for a couple of days after suffering hamstring injury in Gent's Belgium League Cup games against Lokeren last Wednesday.

The left-wing back, who has been more than impressive this term, had to be replaced by Kenny Seif in the second half of the game picking up knock.

The 28-year-old will undergo further checks today to ascertain the extent of the injury.

He is unlikely to feature in League match against Westelo on Saturday.

Nana Kwesi Asare has scored once in 11 appearances for the Belgium Champions this season.

