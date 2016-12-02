Dreams FC CEO Banned For 5 Years

Dreams FC Club official Ibrahim Dossey Adam has been banned from football related activities for the next five years.

The decision comes at the back of the Appeals Committee’s ruling against the Ghana Premier League side on Wednesday.

The Appeals Committee after a sitting on Wednesday ruled that Dreams FC be demoted to the second-tier League for the use of an unqualified player (Cudjoe Mensah) in a Division one League game against Tema Youth.

Ibrahim Dossey on the other hand was sanctioned by the Appeals Committee for signing the release letter of Cudjoe Mensah on behalf of Dreams FC.

The ruling thus prohibits the official from getting involved in the Club's activities for the next 60 months.