No Ghanaian Referee For 2017 AFCON

By Sammy Heywood Okine

Ghana will have no referee representation at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after CAF left out Ghanaian referees in its list of 17 center men and 21 assistant referees for the tournament slated for Gabon.

The 2015 edition of Afcon saw two Ghanaian referees Joseph Lamptey and assistant referee Malik Alhassan play important roles but have both been overlooked for the next edition.

CAF, on November 21, handed Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey a three months ban after he awarded a controversial penalty to South Africa in their 2-1 win over Senegal in a 2018 World Cup qualifier killing his dream of making another appearance at the continental tournament.

Ghana has seven FIFA Referees and seven assistants but none was selected by CAF raising huge concerns over the performance of the match officials in the local game.

