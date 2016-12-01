Krystal Palace players assault referee in protest

Akosombo (E/R), Dec.1, GNA - Akosombo FC defeated Krystal Palace by a lone goal in a division two local derby played at the Akosombo Sports Stadium.

The match, which was the last for the zone one of the Eastern Regional Second Division Soccer League, determined the winner and the runner up for the zonal qualification spot of the upcoming regional middle league.

The only goal of the match was scored by Midfielder Hodagni Dodzi in the 67th minute when he tapped in a lose ball in the 16 yard box.

The match started on a high note and saw Krystal Palace dominating most part of the first half, but failed to convert their chances,missing countless opportunities to break the deadlock in the first half.

The home side, Akosombo FC lifted their game right from the start of the second half and managed to get the only goal.

Right after Akosombo FC had broken the deadlock, the match was held up for close to 21 minutes as players of Krystal Palace assaulted the refeere in protest against the goal.

Akosombo FC has now qualified to play in the Eastern Regional Division Two Middle League, with 36 points from zone one.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the match, Co-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Akosombo FC, Mr Emile Djamaeh said, the team set its eyes on winning the league right from the start culminating in their winning their qualification to the middle league.

He said team work and dedication, coupled with good administrative support from management contributed to the teams success, adding that, the team will carry the mentality into the middle league and qualify for the National Division One League.

GNA