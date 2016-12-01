Harry Kane signs new Tottenham contract until 2022

Harry Kane has signed a new contract until 2022 at Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League club have announced.

Spurs have been in ongoing discussions with two of their top stars for months, with frontman Kane and Hugo Lloris keen to pen fresh terms.

But they have now nailed down their leading goalscorer, with Kane – who has scored 70 goals over the last four seasons for Spurs – agreeing to extend his current deal by a further two years.

The 23-year-old academy graduate won the Premier League Golden Boot last season with 25 goals, was named in the PFA Team of the Year and has found the net five times already this term.

“It's amazing,” said Kane. “Everyone knows how much I love this team and what I feel for this club.

“We've got a great young squad and the club is moving in the right direction.

“So to sign another contract is a special feeling.”

It is understood Kane will collect a basic wage of around £80,000-a-week, which puts him on a par with Lloris, the team’s captain and now joint-highest earner.

It ensures the deal does not break Tottenham’s strict wage structure, but Kane will receive a number of performance related bonuses which, if activated, will see him move close to the £120,000-a-week mark.

The 23-year-old had previously earned around £50,000-a-week.

Kane’s commitment comes as a major boost to the club, who have already persuaded the likes of Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Eric Dier to sign new contracts this year, as well as manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Source” Talksport