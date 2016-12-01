Kumasi hosts best-ever squash players

An array of best squash players in Ghana are expected to participate in the Masters championship at the 4 Garrison Officers Mess Squash Club in Kumasi.

The one day event which comes off on Friday December 2, 2016 is open only to the best squash players drawn from various clubs across the country.

The competition, last held in 2006 is being sponsored by Movie House Productions, an adult entertainment enterprise.

Captain of the Officers Mess Squash club, Lawyer Francis Coffie says the leadership of the club decided to bring back the Masters tournament after 10 year break to revive interest in the sport and also recognize best squash players in the country. Unfortunately, Captain Coffie is not qualified to take part.

“We realized that for some time we have not been able to organize it so we took it upon ourselves to make it happen especially after the renovation of the courts this year. It is about the topmost players in the country so though I’m the captain of the club I don’t qualify to play,” he told Luv Sports.

Winners will receive trophies and cash prizes from sponsors, Movie House Productions.