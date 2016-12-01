Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Agyei set to complete move to Tanzanian giants Simba FC today



Ghana goalkeeper Danie Agyei is expected to sign a one-year contract with Tanzanian giants Simba FC today (Thursday).

The 27-year-old arrived in the East African country on Wednesday to complete his move to the current League leaders.

He has agreed personal terms and will sign a permanent contract latest Thursday.

Agyei is a free agent after ending his short contract with Ghanaian side Medeama.

The former Liberty Professionals glovesman caught the attention of Simba after impressing during the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup match against Young Africans where the two teams shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate.

The experienced safest pair of hands will add to the growing list of Ghanaian players in the Tanzanian Premier League after Samuel Afful and Yahaya Mohammed completed their switch to Azam FC.

Already ex-Medeama duo Enoch Attah Agyei and Daniel Amoah have signed for the Ice Cream Makers.

The participation of Medeama in Africa's inter-club competition has paved way for Ghanaian players to join some of the rich clubs in the East African nation.

By Patrick Akoto, follow on twitter: Patakoto

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com