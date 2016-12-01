The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
2017 AFCON: CAF excludes Ghanaian referees for tournament

No Ghanaian referee will be officiating at the 2017 Afcon finals in Gabon as none was named by CAF in the 17 center referees and 21 assistant referees for the tournament.

A list released by the continent's football governing body indicated that no regret from the West Africa country was named for the event.

Ghana's elite referee Joseph Lamptey who looked set to getting named for the tournament committed a blunder during the 2018 World Cup qualifier between South Africans Senegal, killing his chances of making an appearance at the event.

Joseph Lamptey awarded a dubious penalty to South Africa which compelled the Referees Commission of CAF to hand him a three-month ban.

Lamptey who officiated at the 2015 U20 World Cup in New Zealand was recently at the 2016 Olympic Games where he was the fourth referee on three occasions.

Ghana has seven FIFA Referees and seven assistants but none was selected by CAF raising huge concerns over the performance of the match officials in the local game.

