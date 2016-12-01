Official: CAF snubs blunderman referee Lamptey for 2017 AFCON

The dream of Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey to officiate at the 2017 AFCON has been truncated as he has been snubbed by the Confederation of Africa Football for the tournament.

Lamptey is currently serving a three-month ban from the Referees Commission of CAF following a blunder he made in awarding South Africa a dubious penalty during the 2018 World Cup qualifier.

The Ghanaian awarded the penalty, which was later described as a 'manufactured' penalty by the hosts, when the ball hit a Senegalese defender on the thigh.

Lamptey who has been Ghana's top referee on the international scene will therefore miss the 2017 event which saw seventeen referees across the continent being nominated.

Though Lamptey has suffered a ban by CAF before, this will be a bigger blow as he was looking to use the 2017 Afcon as a platform to reach the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com