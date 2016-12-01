Ghana keeper Razak Brimah tastes action for Cordoba first time in six months

Black Stars goalkeeper Razak Brimah marked his return to action by keeping a clean sheet for Cordoba as they defeated Malaga 2-0 in Spain's Copa Del Rey on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old got the nod to start in goal for the first time since June of last season in the Segunda Division.

Brimah, a regular for Avram Grant's Black Stars, has lost his starting berth at Cordoba to Polish keeper Pawel Kieszek.

However manager Luis Carrion handed the nod to the Ghanaian and he excelled in post.

Cordoba cruised to a 2-0 win in the first leg tie on home turf and must win in the second leg.

