Former Ghana U20 goalie Daniel Adjei set to join Tanzanian side Simba

Former Ghana U20 World Cup shot stopper Daniel Adjei has arrived in Tanzania and is set to complete a year deal to giants Simba Sports Club.

'I feel good about it and they are friendly too, I haven't met the players and also the coaches too," Adjei told Soka25east upon arrival in Tanzania.

Adjei who joined Medeama SC from Liberty Professionals will be joining a fleet of Ghanaian players currently trooping to the Tanzanian league as well as former team mates who have already joined Yanga.

Adjei who guided Ghana to the first ever U20 World Cup won by an African country emphasized that he was joining the club to win trophies and also assured the Simba fans of a great showing for his new side.

'I am here to win trophies and also play Africa Champions league. I know the fans I have seen here know what I can do for the club, I will give my best for the team.'

Damba, as Adjei is affectionately called had a short stint with South African top tier side Free State Stars before returning to Liberty.

