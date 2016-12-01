Dreams FC lawyer Larni Amoah laughs off bogus and pre-determined Appeals Committee ruling

The legal representatives of Dreams FC have laughed off the Appeals Committee decision of demoting the club to the lower tier for registration irregularity.

The Cosmos Anpengnuo-led committee found the club guilty of the registration of Cudjoe Mensah/Daniel Gozor in the 2014/15 Division One League campaign.

Dreams were declared losers of their match against Tema Youth, the applicants, and deducted three points in addition.

But Dreams believe the Appeals Committee is illegal and did not have the mandate to re-hear the long standing dispute.

"We went to the Appeals Committee ruling to file

a preliminary objection and challenge the locus of the empaneling of the ten-man body but we had no ruling from the chairman and the substantive matter not even heard," supporting counsel for Dreams Larbi Amoah told GHANASoccernet.com

"Per our regulations, you are suppose to have one Appeals Committee and not two like we have in our case because the old one was never dissolved," he added.

"For me this ruling is bogus and pre determined and we will challenge it to the highest body."

