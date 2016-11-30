The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
30 November 2016

FC Europa star Rahim Ayew makes Team of the Week for fifth time in Gibraltar

Rahim Ayew's return to top form is going unnoticed in the Gibraltar top-flight as he has been named in the Team of the Week for the fifth time.

The former Ghana defender, who plays Europa FC got selected after scoring his first got for the club and in the Premier Division.

Ayew has been a key figure for his club as the top the table with a one point lead.

He signed for FC Europa this season.

