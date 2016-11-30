Jose Mourinho given touchline ban and fine after kicking water bottle

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been given a one-game touchline ban and fined £16,000 by the Football Association after admitting a charge of improper conduct.

The incident came during United's 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Sunday, when Mourinho reacted furiously to Paul Pogba being shown a yellow card for diving and kicked a water bottle down the touchline. He was sent to the stands by referee Jonathan Moss.

Mourinho decided not to contest an FA charge, resulting in the one-game ban and a £16,000 fine.

The ban will be enforced immediately for the EFL Cup game against West Ham on Wednesday night.

He was also slapped with a one-match touchline ban after being sent to the stands during a goalless draw with Burnley in October.

Jose Mourinho to serve one-match touchline ban and fined £16,000 https://t.co/cCC8gWQfGE — The FA (@FA) November 30, 2016