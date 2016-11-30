Isaac 'TT Brothers' Tetteh claims 90% of football administrators will miss out on heaven

Uncle Tee United president Isaac Tetteh has revealed that 90% of football administrators will not go to heaven because of their devious characters.

He failed to substantiate his comments but says he is an exception.

''90% of football administrators will not go to heaven,'' Tetteh said.

'I don't indulge myself in the scheming things the other administrators do in football, therefore I believe strongly that even if it happens that every football administrator miss out on heaven, I Isaac Tetteh will be passed fit to enter the holy land.''

