Wa All Stars to play in WAFU tournament next month in Senegal

Ghanaian champions Wa All Stars have been invited to play in the 2016 WAFU tournament in Senegal next month.

According to reports, the champions of Ivory Coast, Liberia and Senegal will participate.

This will prepare the northern Blues for their debut 2018 CAF Champions League campaign.

With the Ghana Premier League set to start next year, Wa All Stars want to take full advantage of this opportunity.

''Yes we have been invited to participate in the tournament which will be staged in Senegal and we are set to leave Ghana on December 8 for the competition,'' coach Enos Adepah told sportsworldghana.com

