The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 30 November 2016 18:10 CET

Wa All Stars to play in WAFU tournament next month in Senegal

Ghanaian champions Wa All Stars have been invited to play in the 2016 WAFU tournament in Senegal next month.

According to reports, the champions of Ivory Coast, Liberia and Senegal will participate.

This will prepare the northern Blues for their debut 2018 CAF Champions League campaign.

With the Ghana Premier League set to start next year, Wa All Stars want to take full advantage of this opportunity.

''Yes we have been invited to participate in the tournament which will be staged in Senegal and we are set to leave Ghana on December 8 for the competition,'' coach Enos Adepah told sportsworldghana.com

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

It is not bravery that causes a man to climb a thorny tree,it is actually cowardice.
By: big heart
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img