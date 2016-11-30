Black Stars have not their fear factor- former Ghana FA capo MND Jawula

Former chairman of the Ghana Football Association Alhaji Lepowura MND Jawula believes the Black Stars now lack players who can intimidate opponents.

The astute football administrator has been sharing his thoughts on the decline of the senior national team.

This month's defeat to Egypt has raised serious concerns about the team's credentials of qualifying to the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

"I have no idea about the problem or what is happening to the team, because I have no access to what happens in the technical room,'' Jawula told the Ghana News Agency.

"But i know that i have made an effort to put my idea across, that we have to consider all over again the concepts of Sulley Muntari and Kelvin Prince Boateng, but it fell on death ears,''

"If we go into a competition like the way we did against Egypt, it would not help us. In football you have to create or liaise with your players, it gives you an extra advantage. Your opponent would have the feeling that they are facing a group of lions, they become scared of you which is an advantage for you.

"But in our team who is the lion now? Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, fine. Who else will they talk about again? who will they be afraid of. You need a team that would make your opponent panic and that's why we need Sulley and Kelvin back in the squad.

"When Bukhard Ziese was the coach of Ghana in the early 1990s, we played a match against Nigeria and Abedi Pele was not fit to play, he still decided to add him to the squad to cause panic to the Super Eagles, they did not know when he would be thrown into the game". He stated

He added that: "We should by psychologically strong, the Egyptians used so much psychology on us and it perfectly worked for them. We should be up and doing on the game

"Who do we blame for our struggle, our house was not in order when we had a very crucial encounter to play. The FA and Ministry set themselves apart. We were not able to sort things out which would naturally had a negative impact on the players

"We should open our eyes during the call ups because we have other big players in Europe. We need to scout well, we have to find a way and get back to our very best."

