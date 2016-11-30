Afriyie Acquah returns to Torino starting XI as the Granata crush Pisa in Coppa Italia

Afriyie Acquah returned to the Torino starting line up as they thumped Serie B side Pisa 4-0 on Tuesday night in the Coppa Italia.

The midfielder lasted the entire duration as the home side scored all goals in extra time.

The Granata eventually broke through at the start of extra time with Adem Ljajic's ferocious strike from the edge of the box.

That opened the floodgates, as Ljajic hit the post moments later, then Maxi Lopez, Lucas Boye and substitute Andrea Belotti's header completed the rout.

Torino will be up against Milan in the Fifth Round in January.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com