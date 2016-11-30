The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
WAFA midfielder Gideon Waja rejects Asante Kotoko offer-Report

WAFA midfielder Gideon Waja has rejected a mouthwatering deal to move to Asante Kotoko after talks collapsed between the two clubs.

Information gathered showed that Wafa were impressed with the amount of money offered for the player but Waja himself felt the deal did not meet his standard.

The reason for his disinterest is that an unnamed South Africa Premier League side is looking for his service and will make a better deal plus send him outside the Ghana Premier League.

Waja was one of the stand out players for WAFA last season and is seen as one of the best players in the Ghana Premier League:

