Ghana's sports minister Nii Lantei Vanderpuye wants suspended duo Muntari, Boateng handed Black Stars second chance



Ghana's Sports minister Nii Lantei Vanderpuye believes suspended duo Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng must be pardoned to aid their return to the Black Stars.

The two players have been frozen out of the team after they were thrown out of the Ghana camp during the country's 2014 FIFA World Cup wrecked campaign.

Boateng was slapped with an indefinite suspension after he was accused of verbally insulting then coach Kwesi Appiah.

Muntari was sacked after he attacked former Black Stars management committee member Moses Armah.

But sports minister Nii Lantei Vanderpjuye wants the two 'rebels' given handed second chance.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, says he doesn't think Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Boateng were given a fair hearing before being suspended from the Black Stars camp during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

'Honestly I don't think the two players got a fair hearing before they were sacked," he is quoted by Viasat 1 television

"In this life, I think everyone deserves a second chance and I believe that any Ghanaian, who can improve our team, deserves the chance to play for the senior national football team."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com