Ghanaian defender Joseph Adjei excels for Cape Town City in 1-1 stalemate with Kaizer Chiefs



Ghanaian defender Joseph Adjei excelled for Cape Town City FC in their 1-1 stalemate with Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old played full throttle for the side as they shared the spoils.

Michelle Katsvairo opened the scoring for the home side before Matthew Sim pulled parity in the 53rd minute.

Adjei joined Cape Town City from Ghanaian side Wa All Stars.

