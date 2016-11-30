Ghanaian youngster Thomas Agyepong makes injury return for NAC Breda

Ghanaian youngster Thomas Agyepong made an injury return for NAC Breda in their 0-0 stalemate at home to Helmond Sport.

The 20-year-old climbed off the bench in the second half as the two teams shared the spoils.

The on loan Manchester City starlet had been nursing an injury for last couple of weeks.

It's a massive sigh of relief for the Dutch side side who will rely on the former Ghana Under-17 captain ahead of the remaining matches.

