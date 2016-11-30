Crocked Hearts of Oak striker Cosmos Dauda eyes quick return

Injured Hearts of Oak striker Cosmos Dauda says he will return to full scale training in the coming days.

Dauda has not been involved in the side's pre-season so far due to the latest setback.

However, the former Mighty Jets striker is confident of returning to training sooner rather than later.

'I have had numerous calls from the teeming fans of our club asking of my health and I want to say I appreciate all the calls and concern from the fans,' he told club's official website

'I am getting better and better and I am on track with my recovery. I will be back very soon and I am doing all I can to get into full shape.

"I thank the fans for their support and care during these past few days and I want them to remember me in their prayers.

"I hope to return very soon and help my teammates to achieve our targets for the season.'

Dauda scored 11 goals for the Phobians last season.

