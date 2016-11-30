Alhaji Grusah insists King Faisal must play in the Ghana Premier League next season

Founder of King Faisal Football Club Alhaji Grusah says he expects the club to be playing in the Ghana Premier League next season after reports of an extension from a sixteen team league to an eighteen team league.

Grusah who has an ambitious court case against the Ghana Football Association is hoping that he will benefit from the expansion of the league.

''I don't care whether the GFA will play 18- club league or not but my focus is on how justice will prevail for King Faisal to come back into the Premier League''. He told ATL FM of Cape Coast.

GFA is expected to hold their extraordinary congress ahead of the league season.

