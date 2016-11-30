The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Teams can't defend against Ghana and Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu - Pat Nevin

Ex-Scotland international Pat Nevin says Christian Atsu's lightening speed makes him impossible to defend.

The 24-year-old was at his electrifying best despite the Magpies losing out in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

Atsu converted a masterful penalty as the Toon lost out 3-1 against Hull City after regulation time ended 1-1.

And former Scotland international Pat Nevin hailed the impact of the Ghanaian, describing him as impossible to defend against.

He told BBC Sport: "Atsu was again like lightning down the left, and he is destroying James Weir with his pace. If a player has that much pace, there really is nothing you can do."

He added: "Newcastle were the better side, they had so many opportunities and they have blown it. It is almost the nightmare scenario for Rafael Benitez, as they were taking this cup very seriously. But this is a decent team that is growing and getting better."

