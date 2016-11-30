Scouting Report: Jeremie Frimpong could be next Michael Essien, GSN TalentHunter looks at Man City's 15-year-old blessed with tremendous utility qualities

GSN Talent Hunter is an expert in unearthing young talents both home and abroad and brings you an intriguing report on 15-year-old Manchester City defender-cum-midfielder who is competing with players older than him but still doesn't look out of place.

Frimpong is one of the many talented English-born Ghanaian teenagers progressing through various football Academies in England and has been tipped for greatness.

Fulham's Zico Asare and Arsenal starlet Edward Nketiah are among the few players identified for future success.

Jeremie Frimpong has got tongues wagging at Manchester City with his immense defensive and midfield abilities

The 15-year-old is comparable to Chelsea legend Michael Essien but must get beyond the Emmanuel Frimpong hurdle

Frimpong has stake a claim for a regular spot at City's U18 side despite his tender age and recent promotion from U16 football

Key attributes include his precocious vision, tackling crackerjack, broad energy and box-to-box display

WHAT HAS HE GOT IN HIS SLEEVES?

It is difficult to place a value on a 15-year-old kid who still has a lot of learning to do. All I will say is if he continues his progress and keep his focus, he will be actually be worth a lot of money.

Ghana appears to have a strong future replacement for Michael Essien. This season City U18 trainer Lee Carsley has played Frimpong at left-back, defensive midfield and sometimes deployed him as a fortress for his backline.

Frimpong has competed with players who are up to THREE years old than him and experienced playing in the U18 leagues. He was promoted in October and has held down his role.

He is a born midfielder with awesome qualities and has maturity beyond his years and is very quick and thinks on his feet. He knows when to tackle, when to gag space, when to shoot and a great passer of the ball.

His unflagging stamina means he is able to stay in full force for the entire duration — an asset that would be useful to City and Ghana in a few years to come.

WHAT DOES HE NEED?

He strong and focused but he needs to watch his tackles in vital areas. He gave away a penalty in a City win over Newcastle United last month.

He will end up being assigned to a utility role at City as he progresses through the ranks and has to be schooled on his adaptability. To maintain the confidence imposed in him, he grow to meet both the physical and technical demands of the English Premier League.

Now the starlet must keep Emmanuel Frimpong's case at the back of his mind as a precautionary measure. Frimpong was a promising players at Arsenal and was promoted to the first team by Arsene Wenger. He also captained England at youth level. But he failed to realise his potentials and had failed spells at Barnsley, Wolverhampton Wanderers and is now playing for a modest club in Russia.

If he keeps his focus and bulks up, he could be gem who can surpass the success of Michael Essien at Chelsea and cover impressive grounds for Ghana if he chooses to play for the West African giants.

FOOTNOTE

Jeremie Frimpong was born to Ghanaian parents in the United Kingdom and holds an English passport just like Danny Welbeck. He is playing at City's Academy along with attacker Denzel Boadu who also share similar backgrounds.

By El Akyereko

Click to follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com