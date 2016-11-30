Christian Atsu scores artful penalty in shoot-outs but Newcastle United are eliminated from English League Cup

Ghana international Christian Atsu expertly converted his spot-kick in the penalty shoot-outs but his Newcastle United side agonisingly suffered elimination from the English League Cup on Tuesday night.

The Chelsea loanee was the only Newcastle United player who scored his kick as Hull City claimed a 3-1 victory to advance to the semi-final of the competition.

Atsu had come off the bench in the 81st minute to play part of the regulation time which ended in a 1-1 stalemate and forced the game to penalties to determine the winner.

Both Jonjo Shelvey and Dwight Gayle missed their kicks before Atsu converted his to hand a lifeline to Rafa Benitez's men but Yoan Gouffran missed again to end their fate.

