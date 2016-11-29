Asamoah Gyan mourns Brazilian side Chapecoense over tragic plane disaster

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is commiserating with Brazilian team Chapecoense who suffered a tragic plane crash on Tuesday.

Police say only six of the 77 people on board the charter plane, carrying members of the Chapecoense team, survived the crash.

The chartered aircraft, flying from Brazil via Bolivia, was carrying members of the Chapecoense team.

And Asamoah Gyan who plays his club football with UAE side Al Ahli is sad with what has happened.

"I am saddened by the news of the plane crash which has taken away souls of innocent persons," said Gyan

"I join all people of different religions in prayers to the most high God to give our brethren peaceful rest.

"Again, it is also our prayerful plea that God provides comfort to the bereaved families and the entire citizenry of the countries of their origin.

" May the sorrowful demise of our departed friends and loved ones lead us to a better world of togetherness and unity." He added

The team was due to play in the final of the Copa Sudamericana, against Medellin team Atletico Nacional.

Several leading footballers, from Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Neymar, to Manchester United's Wayne Rooney, have also paid tribute to the players, who had become an unlikely success story in recent years.

Colombian aviation officials said there were also 21 journalists on board, and that both flight recorders have been recovered.

