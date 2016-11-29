The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Olympic organizers keep rowing, canoe sprint, swimming in Tokyo

By GNA

Tokyo, Nov. 29, (GNA/dpa) - Olympic organizers for the 2020 Games in Tokyo agreed Tuesday to keep the rowing, canoe sprint and swimming venues at their planned sites in Japan's capital.

The decision comes amid discussions aimed at reducing costs for the Games. A decision on a possible venue switch for volleyball has been postponed until Christmas.

Representatives of the International Olympic Committee, Tokyo organizers and Japan's central and city governments had met after a Tokyo government panel warned that Olympics costs could exceed 27 billion dollars unless drastic cuts were made.

The administration of new Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike had suggested moving the rowing and canoeing events from Tokyo to the northeastern Miyagi prefecture, some 400 kilometres from Tokyo, in order to reduce costs.

