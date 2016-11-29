The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 29 November 2016 21:06 CET

AWC: Black Queens powerless to resist Indomitable Lioness

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana Black Queens will have to endure a two year wait for their first African Women’s Championship after they lost 1-0 to Cameroon in the semifinal in Yaounde.

The Black Queens were second best throughout the game as they were far from their fluid best. They were pegged back by the hosts who used their aerial advantage to terrorize the Queens’ time and again.

Tried as they could to impose themselves on the game, the Queens failed and it was only a matter of when the Cameroon team, buoyed by their fans, were going to open the scoring.

And the moment came in the 71st minute as goalkeeper, Nana Ama Asantewaa, failed to grab the ball at the first time, allowing Raissa to slot the ball home.

The Queens failed to carve any real opening after the goal as the hosts looked rather threatening.

The Queens can grab bronze as consolation but they will hope to win the title when Ghana hosts the competition in two years.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

okwasea ani te a na agoro no agu, sebi. There is nothing hidden that shall not come to light. Time will tell.
By: rackyzette
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img