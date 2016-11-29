The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
29 November 2016

Baby Jet Promotions reduces gate fees for Game Boy-Fana bout

By MyJoyOnline

Baby Jet Promotions, promoters of the IBO lightweight bout involving Ghanaian boxer Emmanuel Tagoe and South African Mzonke Fana have reduced gate fees for the bout.

Patrons will now pay 150 cedis instead of 200 cedis for VIP and 50 cedis instead of 100 cedis.

There will be a special corporate package where people will be given drinks during the bout.

Gameboy was supposed to battle with Fernando David Saucedo, but the Argentine boxer pulled out, South African boxer Fana Mzonke has been named to replace him.

Fana is expected to arrive in the country on Wednesday for the bout which will be staged at the new boxing arena at Bukom on Friday 2 December, 2016.

Story by Ghana/JoySports

Sports News

