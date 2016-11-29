Third edition of Para Sports Festival held

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Nov. 29, GNA - The third edition of the Para Sports Festival has been held at the Community Four Basketball Court in Tema.

The event dubbed "PWDs for peace and Justice before during and after the elections' saw participants competing in activities such as Wheelchair Basketball, Ludo, Tennis amongst other outdoor and indoor games.

The festival, which attracted the disability fraternity in the capital primarily sought to foster Peace ahead of the upcoming General Election on December 7.

Joyce Dotse emerged winner in the Ludo competition whilst the wheel chair basketball competition was won by Team Sheriff after beating Alhaji Stars 10-2.

In a brief remark, the aspiring NDC Member of Parliament for Tema West, Madam Ebi Bright admonished all the athletes to be disciplined and work hard.

She pledged her support and commitment to the course of Peace in the country and believed Ghana will maintain that needed peace all the time and urged the disabled persons to take part in nation building by exercising their franchise on December 7.

The aspiring MP further presented an undisclosed amount of money to the Para athletes for their excellent display.

An extended version of the celebrations will be held on December 3, this year at the Accra sports stadium.

