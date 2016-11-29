Emmanuel Mensah wins 2016 Norlympics best fighter award

By Edna A. Quansah/ Shadrack Sam, GNA

Accra, Nov. 28, GNA - Emmanuel Mensah, a student of St. Barnabas emerged the best fighter in the male category in the just ended 2016 Norlympics Taekwondo Junior Open competition, held at the Hathramani hall of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The 5th edition of the competition dubbed 'Discipline through Taekwondo' attracted about 300 participants from the Greater Accra and the Ashanti region competing at various levels to win laurels.

However, at the end of the event, it was Mensah, a record holder of four times gold medalist who grabbed the topmost award.

He defeated his colleagues from his category in Poomse - the basic techniques in the sport and displayed brilliant skills in sparring matches against his opponents.

Four his efforts, Mensah received a brand-new bicycle, a medal, an undisclosed cash reward and a certificate of participation.

In the Female category, Latifah Moahmmed won the girls' overall best fighter and was rewarded with a medal, a table-top freezer and a certificate of participation.

The president of Norlympics, Mr. Norbert Amefu in an interview with the GNA Sports expressed satisfaction with the athletes' splendid display adding that the winners have the potential of making a case at next Olympics in 2020 in Tokyo.

Mensah target to compete at the highest level for the country. "Today I am very happy because I have been training hard for this. I always correct my mistakes and my coach is also helping me. It is not easy to study and practice Taekwondo but I am trying. I hope to compete in the world championship one day' he said.

The special awards on the day went to Jason Moreson and Vedant Mahabadi while the Social Club of Kumasi ended up carrying the day as the best team in the tournament.

