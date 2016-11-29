The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 29 November 2016 17:00 CET

Kakramadu Stars beat Teshie in Mac Dan Peace match

By GNA

By Patrick Obeng, GNA
Accra, Nov. 29, GNA — La Kakramadu Stars defeated Teshie Stars 1-0 to qualify for the finals of this year's Mac Dan Football Peace match scheduled for the La Salem Park in Accra on Sunday, December 4.

It was the Teshie boys who started to mount pressure on their opponents for the greater part of the first half but could not transform their dominance into goals.

The tide however changed in favour of Kakramadu and deservedly scored the only goal of the match through Maxwell Abbeykwei in the 40th minute.

Teshie Stars threw everything into the game in the latter stages of the game but the defence of Kakramadu pivoted around goalkeeper Sulemana Seidu stood firm.

Mr Daniel Mac Korley, Chief Executive Officer of Mac Dan Group of Companies, promised to build an astro turf for the La community as his contribution towards the development of sports in the community.

The winner of the competition receives 1,000 U.S. Dollars with the runners-up taking away 500 U.S. Dollars.


