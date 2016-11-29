IBO Lightweight Title Fight: Emmanuel Tagoe Vrs Fana Mzonke

Baby Jet Promotions have thought is wise to reduce by 50% the gate fees for the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) world title fight between Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe aka Game Boy and South Africa’s Fana Mzonke.

According to Betty Anim Addo, a member of the organizing team, they decided to reduce the price to allow more boxing fans the opportunity to watch the big fight in comfort.

The ring side is now 100ghc and the popular stand is 50ghc. There is also a corporate stand where companies can buy seats and enjoy reserved ringside presentations.

She said the artistes lined up for the day are ready to rumble, like Stone Bwoy, Jupiter, Wisa, Kweise Pee, Nii Funny, Tinny and Becca.

According to Mrs. Anim Addo who is also a sports enthusiast and media person with TV Africa as a Producer / Presenter, the first world title at the Bukom Boxing Arena is going to be historic as the ASA Band may also give patrons some good music and entertainment.

She said security will be tight as usual, and only those with invitation, accreditation or tickets will be allowed to enter.

Mzonke Fana is also known as The Rose of Khayelitsha he has fought 38 times, losing 10 of them 2 by ko. Born on 1973-10-29 (Age:43) His Birthplace is Qumbu, Eastern Cape, South Africa His Hometown is Khayelitsha, Western Cape, South Africa. His Stance is Orthodox. His height is 5′ 7″ / 170cm. His reach is 70″ / 178cm. Hitrainers are FelixVenganayi (former), Vuyani Bungu

He has held the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Super Featherweight Title (2007-08, 2010-11), WBC International Super Featherweight Title (2001-03) and the South African Super Featherweight Title (1999-2003)