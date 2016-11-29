Las Palmas ace Kevin-Prince Boateng plays down injury worries



Las Palmas midfielder Kevin-Prince has calmed fears over his latest injury in the side's 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao on Monday night.

The 29-year-old was on target for the Canary Islanders but was replaced after the break.

Coach Quique Setien confirmed the Ghanaian striker suffered a leg injury, leading to the substitution.

'Prince suffered a blow to the head of the fibula, he feels nerve pain and it bothers him running and walking. It's not a serious injury but he is likely to have to spend a period of recovery,' Setien said after the game.

But the former Schalke and AC Milan midfielder has allayed the concerns of fans insisting he will return soon.

3 very important points!! Hope I will recover very soon... #3puntos #3goles #2crackyyo @VieraJonathan #momo pic.twitter.com/SYNjZ2BoyS

— Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) November 28, 2016

Boateng has enjoyed a great start to his time in the Spanish La Liga where he has resurrected his once fledgling career after being released by Schalke 04 at the end of last season.

His new found form has made Ghana fans ask for his recall to the Black Stars as they prepare to play at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

