New boy Malik Akowuah wants to play in CAF Champions League with Hearts
Hearts of Oak new signing Malik Akowuah has set an audacious target of playing in the CAF Champions League with the club.
The 26-year-old joined the Phobians on a three-year deal last week from Medeama.
And the former Ashantigold and Great Olympics enforcer wants to help the side win the league and subsequently play in Africa's elite inter-club competition.
'I want to play in the CAF Champions League with Hearts of Oak, that was one of the main reason why I joined the Club,' he told Accra-based Asempa FM.
'I have played in the Confederations Cup with Medeama and I want to play in the Champions League with Hearts, Hearts have been there before and I know they will make it again.'
Akowuah has tasted continental football after featuring for Medeama in the CAF Confederation in 2014 and 2016.
By Patrick Akoto
