Ex-Kotoko striker Edward Affum backs club to clinch Premier League title next season



Ex-Kotoko striker Edward Affum has backed the club to clinch the country's top-flight gong next season.

The Porupine Warriors have not won the league in the last two years and crushed out of the G6 tournament over the weekend.

But he has tipped the Ghanaian giants to reclaim the crown next season.

'Thing are not going to well for Kotoko, they haven't been able to win the title in the last two season,' he told GHone TV.

'I believe they can win it next season. They have good players and are playing good football too, I have watched them in the G6 and I think they are capable of winning it.'

The former Liberty Professionals striker, who is a free agent, won one Premier League title with the Reds.

By Patrick Akoto, follow on twitter: Patakoto

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com