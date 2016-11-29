The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 29 November 2016 14:25 CET

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah mourns Chapecoense victims

Ghana and Anzhi Makhachkala defender Jonathan Mensah has led tributes to the victims and survivors of the plane crash involving Chapecoense.

76 people have been confirmed dead when the flight crashed en route from Bolivia to Colombia on Monday night with six others believed to have survived.

A host of players, officials and journalists were on board when the disaster occured.

And Ghana international Jonathan Mensah expressed his sympathy with the bereaved families.

Our thoughts and Prayers goes out to the victims and the survivors of the @ChapecoenseReal plane crash #PrayForChapecoense 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZnRZpMTKbb

— Jonathan Mensah (@Jomens25) November 29, 2016

Il y a 5 jours de Ã§a, les joueurs de #Chapecoense fÃªtaient la qualif' en finale de la Copa Sudamericana... RIP... pic.twitter.com/0l2FBfsYzp

— Instant Foot (@lnstantFoot) November 29, 2016

By Patrick Akoto, follow on twitter: Patakoto

