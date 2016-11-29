Swansea City boss Bob Bradley admits struggling English side need to replace Ghana star Andre Ayew



Swansea City boss Bob Bradley admits his struggling side need to replace former star midfielder Andre Ayew in order to avoid the drop.

Ayew 26, raked in 12 goals for the Swans in his debut season.

But he was sold to West Ham United for a record transfer fee in the summer.

And Swansea City manager Bob Bradley reckons the side must replace the former Marseille man.

'All Swansea supporters know that they were important players last year,' Bradley told BBC Radio 5 live.

'When players like that leave, not only do you lose the talent they had on the field, but both of those players were strong figures in the dressing room.'

Swansea are firmly rooted 19th on the table as relegation looms.

