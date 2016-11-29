AWC: Fearless Black Queens eyes Cameroon scalp

The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Ghana’s senior female national team will square off against Cameroon in the semifinal of the ongoing African Women’s Championship in Yaoundé on Tuesday.

The Black Queens are expected to face a hostile crowd as they play the host nations for a place in the finals.

Ghana and Cameroon are unbeaten in the competition after going through group stage second and first respectively

Both sides met five times last year with Ghana winning the last meeting which fetched them gold at the All African Games.

And Black Queens midfielder Priscilla Okyere believes the team are mentally prepared to upstage their counterparts.

"For sure their fans will turn up in their numbers not just to support their team but also to make us feel intimidated. That will be a failed ploy because we are used to pkaying infront of huge crowds,'' she said.

"All that matters when we get to the pitch is 11 players against 11 players on the other side. Psychologically, coach has told us to tune our minds off to the crowd.

''Our only concern is to have fair officiating and even that we will play to tge referee's whistle as we don't want to be distracted in any way.

"Being confident of victory is not underrating the Camerounians, but at this moment, the pressure is on them to deliver victory to their home fans."

The game is scheduled for 3pm Ghana time.
