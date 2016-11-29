The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 29 November 2016 11:25 CET

Ex-Hearts defender Joseph Owusu Bempah back on the radar of Premier League new boys Elmina Sharks


Ex-Hearts captain Joseph Owusu Bempah is back on the radar of newly-promoted side Elmina Sharks.

The left-back is a free agent after ending his contract with the Phobians.

The former Ghana Under-20 defender has constantly been linked with the club despite coach Kwabena Amissah ruling out signing him .

But fresh reports are claiming on Tuesday that the newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side are interested in signing the experienced man.

Sharks want to freshen up their squad ahead of their debut campaign in the country's top-flight.

By Patrick Akoto
