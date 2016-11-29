Ex-Hearts wideman Ollenu Ashitey agrees personal terms with Kotoko - report



Ex-Hearts of Oak winger Ollenu Ashitey has reportedy agreed personal terms with Kotoko ahead of his proposed move to Kumasi.

Ashitey, who is a free agent has been in Kumasi for the last couple of days.

The youngster is currently without a job after ending his five-year stint with the Phobians.

The Porcupine Warriors are believed to have held fruitful discussions with the player and could seal the deal by the close of the week.

Interim coach Michael Osei has confirmed his readiness to freshen up his squad after his side lost 5-6 on penalties to rivals Hearts of Oak in the 2016 G6 tournament on Sunday.

If the deal is cncretized, he will face stiff competition from Emmanuel Gyamfi and Frank Sarfo Gyamfi.

By Patrick Akoto

Follow on twitter: Patakoto



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com