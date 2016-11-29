The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi backs Michael Osei to be handed job on permanent basis


Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi has backed Michael Osei to be handed the job on a permanent basis.

The Ghanaian giants are yet to decide on the long-term future of the interim coach.

The future of the former New Edubiase assistant trainer has come under the spotlight again after the side failed to reach the finals of the 2016 G6 tournament.

But winger Emmanuel Gyamfi, who impressed heavily during the pre-season mini tournament, wants Osei maintained.

'He has been doing well, we have a good relationship with him and we are very happy with him,' he told Happy FM.

'Even though I am not in the position to decide whether or not he is maintained, I think he is a good manager and will be happy if he stays."

Kotoko will decide on the long-term future of the former Main O5 midfielder in the coming days.

By Patrick Akoto
